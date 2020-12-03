Walter Gaines Wells
Member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church
Walter Gaines Wells, 85, of Georgetown, husband to Anna Mae McDowell Wells, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Warsaw, Kentucky. He was born to the late Lawrence and Lillie Bailey Wells on Oct. 10, 1935 in Scott County. He was owner of Walter Wells Trucking, a member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, and an avid Kentucky Basketball fan.
Along with his wife, he is survived by children, Joy Hendricks (Jay), Charlotte Hellard (Steve), Johnnie Wells (Cathy), and Angie Cobb (Claude), all of Lexington; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Wells (Carolyn), and sister, Helen Wells, both of Georgetown. Walter was preceded in death by son, Walter (Jason) Wells; sisters and brothers, Ruby Minke, Aline Walters, Melvin Wells, Orville Wells, and Martin “Pete” Wells. The family would like to give thanks to Walter’s special caregiver, Deborah Rowe.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.