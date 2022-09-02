walter

Walter Wilson Jr.

Walter Wilson, Jr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born April 21, 1935 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Walter and Nannie Mae Black Wilson, Sr. 

Walter was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, billiards, cards, and horse racing. Walter loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Christine Jenkins, Dorothy Mae Stewart, Lorraine Patterson, Saint Clair “Boss” Wilson, Sr., and Carolyn White. 

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church
1330 Lexington Road
Georgetown, KY 40324
Sep 9
Service
Friday, September 9, 2022
12:00PM
First Baptist Church
1330 Lexington Road
Georgetown, KY 40324
