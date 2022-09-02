Walter Wilson, Jr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born April 21, 1935 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Walter and Nannie Mae Black Wilson, Sr.
Walter was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, billiards, cards, and horse racing. Walter loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Christine Jenkins, Dorothy Mae Stewart, Lorraine Patterson, Saint Clair “Boss” Wilson, Sr., and Carolyn White.
Walter is survived by his sons, Tony (Judy) Wilson, Sr., Georgetown, Walter Keith (Karen) Wilson, Georgetown, Barry (Jami) Wilson, Nicholasville, Chris Wilson, Georgetown, partner, Constance Willis, Georgetown, brother, Pastor Robert (Katie) Wilson, Georgetown, sister, Margaret Hawkins, Georgetown, grandchildren, Kimberly Coakley, Tony Wilson, Jr., Shaka Wilson, Peyton Wilson, Lakyn Wilson, Keisha Bruin, Ladrell Vinegar, Jackari Franklin, great-grandchildren: Mekhi Wilson, Malik Coakley, Zha’kym Coakley, Robert “Roc” Wilson-Browder, Dakota Vinegar, Kashton Vinegar, great-great-grandchild, Zay’Lynn Wilson, special nephew/brother, Rodney Sidney, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church Georgetown, Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Walter Wilson, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.