Our mother, Wanda Boykin Walters, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 5, 2023. We believe our mother was received with open arms by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Laurence Walters, her parents Henry and Margaret Boykin, her sister Patsy Foster, her brother Richard Boykin, Sr. and great-grandson Lucas Laurence Raisor.

Service information

Jul 11
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
11:00AM
Georgetown Cemetery
710 South Broadway
Georgetown, KY 40324
