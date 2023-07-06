Our mother, Wanda Boykin Walters, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 5, 2023. We believe our mother was received with open arms by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Laurence Walters, her parents Henry and Margaret Boykin, her sister Patsy Foster, her brother Richard Boykin, Sr. and great-grandson Lucas Laurence Raisor.
Our mother leaves behind two faithful daughters, Yvonne Walters and Laurie Walters Raisor. She was a loving Nana to AubrieAna Chenault, Austin (Dakota) Raisor, Gabriel (Natasha) Chenault, and Katie (Tyler) Nickell as well as a spoiling Mimi to her favorite great-grandchildren Wyatt and Kelson Nickell, Shade Chenault, Josiah, Leo, and Ava Raisor. She is survived by her sister Doris Boykin and brother Tommy (Rachel) Boykin and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
Momma was born on March 3, 1947 in Georgetown, and worked for years with her husband on the farm raising tobacco. She worked as a waitress at Dixie Motel, Dairy Freeze, manager/caterer at Longview Country Club, and as a courier with Pony Express.
She enjoyed singing to her grandchildren, bowling, an avid Bingo player, and would dance the night away at any given chance. Momma was loving, kind, and a caring friend.
Graveside service will be July 11, 2023 at 11am at Georgetown Cemetery with Community Pastor Griff Ray officiating. Life Celebration will immediately follow until 2 p.m. at 107 Lankford Dr. Georgetown and all family and friends are welcome.
