Wanda Nichols Stone
Teacher for Harrison County Schools
Wanda Nichols Stone, 74, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born in Harrison County, on March 25, 1947, to the late Jonathan Nichols and Heelen Fryman Nichols.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter Stone; one son, Chris (Robin) Stone; one daughter, Kim Stone-Yonts; one sister, Pam Snapp; four grandchildren, Luke Stone, Alli Stone, Reagan Yonts, and Kendall Hacker.
Wanda was a veteran teacher for the Harrison County school system, teaching and caring for children for more than 30 years.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 304 Whittington Rd., Suite 102, Louisville, KY 40222. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.