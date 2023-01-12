Wanda W. Bailey
Wanda W. Bailey, 80, born July 4, 1942 in Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at the Glen Meadows Healthcare Facility in Hamilton, Ohio.
Wanda was one of three children born from the union of her deceased parents, George Franklin and Virginia Mitchell. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at Zion Baptist Church in Georgetown. She attended Scott County schools and graduated with the class of 1960. She went on to study cosmetology at the Vocational Technical School on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky.
Wanda was friendly and possessed a great love for people. She also loved serving others in the community. She made a difference with her love of cooking as a volunteer for the Feed the People Program at the Greater Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and studying Gods written scriptures and a variety of related biblical books and literature. She loved to sew and was an avid quilter.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Willie F. Mitchell in 2013 and a sister Betty Jo Williams in 2020.
Her memories will be forever cherished by her four sons, Reverend Joseph E. McIntyre, Jr of Frankfort; Anthony T. McIntyre of Lexington; Alan M. McIntyre of Cincinnati, Ohio and James E. Bailey, Jr of Hamilton, Ohio.
Wanda is also survived by her grandchildren; Jemmisha R. Bigsby, Alexia D. McIntyre-Fields, Trejon A. McIntyre, Alan M. McIntyre, Jr, Ashlyn M. McIntyre, Alon M. McIntyre, Alyxandria M. McIntyre; step-grandson Brandon Lampley of Fairfield, Ohio and great-granddaughter, Bryar G. Fields.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Zion Baptist Church, 132 Mulberry Street, Georgetown from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Joseph E. McIntyre Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery in Lexington. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Mitchell, Antoine Tribble, Darrin Harris, Gene Barber, Keith Mitchell and Marcus McIntyre.
Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
