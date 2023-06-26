Wayne Wilson Ball, 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at VAMC in Lexington. He was born on September 7, 1952, in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Juanita McFarland Ball.
He was an Air Force Veteran, a farm manager, and worked with the Boy Scouts for many years. Wayne loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, canoeing, kayaking and gardening.
Wayne is survived by his son and daughter in law, Michael and April Ball of Sadieville, Kentucky, his daughter Katherine Ball of Lexington, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Gracie Logan, Emma Logan, and Lillian Ball.
He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Tracey Ball of Lexington, and sisters and brothers in law, Elaine and Stephen Travis of Georgetown, Debbie and Karl Busby of Versailles and Janie and Bruce Jordan of Lexington.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Kentucky Veterans’ Cemetery North, 205 Elbeck Lane, Williamstown, Kentucky, at 11:00 am, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with Rev. Glenn Redmon, officiating.
Military Honors will also take place at the gravesite by the Air Force and American Legion Post #24 of Georgetown.
Messages of condolences and shared memories may be shared with the family on Wayne’s website, Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home.
