Wayne Wilson Ball, 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at VAMC in Lexington. He was born on September 7, 1952, in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Juanita McFarland Ball. 

Service information

Jun 29
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 29, 2023
11:00AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
205 Eibeck Lane
Williamstown, KY 41097
