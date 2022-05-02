Wilbur Loren Allen
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Wilbur Loren Allen, 80, of Georgetown, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. He leaves his wife Ruth of 61 years, four children — Duane (Michele), Cathye (Joe), Lisa, Jeremy (Lorraine), eight grandchildren — Kyle, Trevor (Sophie), Shayde (Zach), Conner (Chloe), Harrison, Ava, Sophia, Bereket and one great-grandchild — Oliver. He is also survived by his brother Timothy as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Originally from Louisville, Wilbur was a graduate of duPont Manual High School, class of 1960. He retired from Toyota Manufacturing (TMMK.) He enjoyed the outdoors and UK Basketball. He regularly attended Christian meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with his family.
A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends via Zoom at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses online at www.donate.jw.org. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Wilbur’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.