Wilbur Manning Jenkins
Marine veteran
Wilbur Manning Jenkins, 92, husband of Jean Jenkins, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Sadieville, he was the son of the late Silas Stedman and Vada Lee Antle Jenkins.
A former contractor, he was the owner of Georgetown Cable Products from 1962-1989. He was appointed a Kentucky Colonel on three occasions, was a former Chairman of the Board with Millersburg Military Institute, and served on the Board of Trustees with Georgetown College as well as other various banks in Georgetown. A proud Marine veteran, he was a member of the VFW Post 7054 and American Legion Post 24.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his children, Timothy Manning (Leandra) Jenkins, Deborah Gail (Bonnie Sherwood) Jenkins, Stephanie Michelle Jenkins, Joyce Ann (Kenny) Barker and Bonnie Sue Sebastian; brother, Leander Jenkins; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Jean Covington and brothers, Colby Thomas Jenkins and Silas Stedman Jenkins, Jr.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Services will be private with burial in the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Eddie Wayne Fryman, Johnny Day, Andy Sebastian, Jeff Gregg, Evan Morris and Steve Wells. Honorary bearers will be David Knox, Price Smith, Gardner Daniels, John Matheny and John Booher. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.