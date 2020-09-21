Wilfred 'Bud' D. Crowe
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Wilfred “Bud” D. Crowe, 83, widower of Bobbie Jean Siler Crowe, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Owensboro, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Ruby May Herrington Crowe.
A former computer programmer with Inter Public, he was an avid golfer and long-time member of Georgetown Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. Frank Crowe; and sister, Mary Joan Kraft. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Crowe.
Graveside services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.