Willard Towles Roberts
Army veteran
Willard Towles Roberts, 89, of Georgetown, passed away May 5, 2021. He was born on Sept. 15, 1931 in Scott County and was the son of the late Mason Stewart and Sara Pearl Towles Roberts. Willard was a very proud U.S. Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the 2nd Infantry Division. He was a retired Meat Department Manager from the Kroger Company with 42 years of service. He loved horses, thoroughbred racing, and the Kentucky Derby. He also loved to cook and was an animal lover His favorite passion was golf and held the proud accomplishment of 3 holes-in-one.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Teresa L. Haggard of Georgetown, Steven F. Roberts of Lexington, and Sarah A. Roberts Cole (Alex) of Shelbyville. Grandchildren, Todd (Sandy) Roberts, Abby (Nathan) Childers, Laura Haggard, Ward Roberts, Foster Roberts, and Maiah Roberts; great grandchildren, Parker & Emma Childers, and Tatum & Whitley Roberts. Also he leaves behind his siblings, Louise Priest of Indianapolis; Martha Goodrich of Shelbyville; Linda Oliver of Wheatley; Cora Ann Cooper of Crittenden; and brother, Ford Roberts, Sr. of New Liberty. He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis T. Roberts, and son-in-law, Michael Haggard; and his siblings, John Roberts, Allen Roberts, and Betty Roberts.
A funeral service for Willard will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. William Reilly officiating. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors at 2:30 p.m. The following will serve as pallbearers, Todd Roberts, Nathan Childers, Parker Childers, Ward Roberts, Foster Roberts, Billy Sinkhorn and Randy Sinkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank the many volunteers with the Meals On Wheels program who delivered his lunches and brought him much joy with their visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Scott County Humane Society, or charitable organization of your choice.
Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
