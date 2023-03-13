William Anthony (Tony) Coogle

William Anthony (Tony) Coogle, 52, was born on Sept. 17, 1970 in Louisville. He passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was raised in Louisville by his grandmother, Jewel Plaiss, who passed away in January 1999. Tony was a graduate of Trinity High School and University of Kentucky where he earned a dual bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management. Tony was an Equipment Manager for the football team at both Trinity High School and University of Kentucky. Tony worked at Toyota in Georgetown for 15 years before becoming disabled. He enjoyed watching cooking shows, UK Football, and he loved his boys more than anything. 

