William Anthony (Tony) Coogle, 52, was born on Sept. 17, 1970 in Louisville. He passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was raised in Louisville by his grandmother, Jewel Plaiss, who passed away in January 1999. Tony was a graduate of Trinity High School and University of Kentucky where he earned a dual bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management. Tony was an Equipment Manager for the football team at both Trinity High School and University of Kentucky. Tony worked at Toyota in Georgetown for 15 years before becoming disabled. He enjoyed watching cooking shows, UK Football, and he loved his boys more than anything.
Tony is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rebecca Collier Coogle, two sons that he was incredibly proud of, James and Zachary Coogle; the only woman he ever called mom, Emma Collier, and special niece, Cheyenne “Penelope” Coogle.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to assist the family with unexpected final expenses, donations can be made to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, KY 40324 or a GoFund Me page the family has set up. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Tony’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
