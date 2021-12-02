William (Bill) Burke
Scott County Magistrate
William (Bill) Burke, 66, loving husband and father of two passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Winston Burke; mother, Jayne Probst; and brother Robert Burke. He was married 44 years to his wife, Marilyn Heckler Burke. Together they raised a daughter Autumn; son, William (Brandon) and their spouses. They have three grandchildren.
He is also survived by a brother, John Burke; sister, Jan Steele; brother-in- law, sister-in-law, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was a retired Sgt. Major Army Reserve Veteran of 26 years. A two- term Scott County Magistrate, currently serving since 2015, and three years on The Foundation for Affordable Housing in Lexington, KY and Scott County Water Board four years. He loved sports, fishing, riding motorcycles, helping people, the community and telling a good tale.
Funeral arrangements are at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 6 12 p.m. noon. He will be laid to rest at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.