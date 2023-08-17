William “Bill” V. Dugger, 78, husband of Wanda (Brewer) Dugger and lovingly known as “Butch” by his family, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. He was born on March 15, 1945 in Harlan County, son of the late Silas Dugger and Nellie (Hoskins) Dugger.
Butch retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky where he had been a systems developer for many years. He was a devoted member of Georgetown Baptist Church and enjoyed building furniture in his wood shop at home, collecting model trains and policing the thermostat.
In addition to his beloved wife Wanda of 55 years, Butch is survived by his three children, Kirsten (Dave) Firth, Joshua (Wendy) Dugger and Jacob Dugger. He was a proud Papa to four grandchildren, Kaylie Dugger, Laurel Firth, Nicholas Firth and Allison Dugger. He is also survived by his mother, Wilma “Sam” (Noe) Dugger; one brother, Clark “Hop” (Susie) Dugger; five sisters, Starla Walker, Bridgid (Bobby) Clemmons, Dorenda (Kerry) Faulkner, Belinda (Randy) Smith, and Becky (Creston) Waddle. Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Dale Walker and Mike Alexander.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Georgetown Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Please feel free to wear your favorite casual attire, to reflect Butch’s love of jeans and cargo shorts. Friends and family are encouraged to share personal stories and memories (spoken or written) during the memorial. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 South Hamilton Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
