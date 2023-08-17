William “Bill” V. Dugger

William “Bill” V. Dugger, 78, husband of Wanda (Brewer) Dugger and lovingly known as “Butch” by his family, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. He was born on March 15, 1945 in Harlan County, son of the late Silas Dugger and Nellie (Hoskins) Dugger.

