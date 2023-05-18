William “Billy” Coffman Dalzell, Jr.

William “Billy” Coffman Dalzell, Jr.

William “Billy” Coffman Dalzell, Jr.

William “Billy” Coffman Dalzell, Jr., 91, husband of Betty Dalzell, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Georgetown surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 1, 1931, in Stamping Ground, he was the son of the late William Dalzell, Sr. and Ella McCoy Dalzell. 

Tags

Recommended for you