William “Billy” Coffman Dalzell, Jr., 91, husband of Betty Dalzell, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Georgetown surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 1, 1931, in Stamping Ground, he was the son of the late William Dalzell, Sr. and Ella McCoy Dalzell.
Billy proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years of employment. Billy was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 7054 and American Legion Post 24.
Billy was a faithful member of Central Church of God. He loved gardening, farming, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served many years as an election poll worker and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds.
Billy will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 67 years, Betty Glass Dalzell; his children Rick (Kathie) Dalzell of Seattle, WA, and Tina (Perry) Johnston of Georgetown; and his sister Betty Hamilton of Georgetown, KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren Keith Lancaster, Eric Dalzell, Katie Dalzell, Josh Vance, Sara Dalzell, Jacob Vance, and Maggie Dalzell, plus seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Kenneth Dalzell, Janell Brewer, Glendora Mallory, and Mary Frye.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Billy’s life on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Wilshire’s Restaurant at 124 General John Payne Blvd., Georgetown. The family will host a social gathering beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. officiated by Rev. Sam Glenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass) 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Billy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
