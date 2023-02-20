William Bourne (Bill) Caroland
William Bourne “Bill” Caroland, 93, husband of Eloise “Ellie” Crickard Caroland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born in Clarksville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Enoch Arden and Jennie Bourne Caroland.
Bill attended the University of Tennessee before joining the Army to serve in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War. After, he began his career as a surveyor and eventually moved into bridge design. Bill met Ellie while working in West Virginia. The two were married on June 3, 1957. Bill worked for several engineering companies in multiple states before being hired as Chief Bridge Engineer with American Consulting Engineers where he worked until retirement in 2001.
Bill was a past member of the American Concrete Institute, Post-Tensioning Institute, American Institute of Steel Construction and is listed in Who’s Who in America Scientist and Engineers. Throughout his career, he received many awards for his bridge and structural designs:
A James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Fifth Award for his Glasgow Toll Plaza Canopy on Cumberland Parkway, and a Silver Award for the welding design of the stay connections for the William H. Harsha Cable Stayed Bridge at Maysville. Prestressed Concrete Institute awards for his bridge designs of: Sugar Creek Bridge in Park Co. Indiana, a Fort Knox Tank Bridge, a Pedestrian Bridge at Perryville, a coal haul bridge over the North Fork of the Kentucky River, and US 23/119 over Shelby Creek in Pike County. American Concrete Institute and Portland Cement Association Award for the Bridge on US 23/119 over Shelby Creek. American Public Works Association, Kentucky Chapter, Project of the Year, Transportation Category, for the Harsha Cable Stayed Bridge. American Consulting Engineers Council National Grand Conceptor Award for the Maysville Cable Stayed Bridge (William H. Harsha Bridge) over the Ohio River from Maysville, Kentucky to Aberdeen, Ohio.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by children, Jennifer (Jim) Caroland-Shaw and Brad (Tina) Caroland; grandchildren, Dorothy Shaw, John Gordon Shaw, Christopher Pasley and Ryan Pasley; sister, Mary Virginia Ritter; nieces, Mary Arden (Charlie) Ritter McElroy, Donna Jo (Arthur) Sirk Carpenter (deceased), Christie Sirk (Doug) Mentzer, Robin Harris, and Pam Bagley; nephews, Stephen Sirk and David (Bonnie) Sirk.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Ken Hale. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UK College of Engineering Scholarship Fund, 351 Ralph G. Anderson Blvd, Lexington, KY 40546. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
