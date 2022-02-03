William Hatley McIntyre
Scott County Historian
William Hatley McIntyre, 90, widower of Minnie (Gilkey) McIntyre, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. He was born July 30, 1931 in Georgetown, son of the late William McKinley and Lydia (Taylor) McIntyre.
William served in the United States Marines during the Korean War and Frozen Chosen. He was a Tool & Die technician and had worked for Carbide and Rockwell International. William was a member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown and was an accomplished photographer. William was a Scott County Historian and received his Honorary Doctorate Degree from Georgetown College. Georgetown established the William McIntyre Day for his dedicated and beloved help to everyone he met. William served as President of The Ed Davis Center Reunion Committee. William is survived by his son, Anthony McIntyre; his two daughters, Kathy (Marvin) White and Melanie (Preston) Harris; five grandchildren, Preston L. (Tiffany) Harris, Derrick L. White, Tiffany (Daniel) Foster, Natalie White and Anthony Apollo McIntyre; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue Johnson; one brother, Harold (Linda) McIntyre; his sister-in-law, Ella McIntyre; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, William was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Eugene McIntyre and Lorenzo Keith McIntyre; three sisters, Catherine Smith, Emma Boyd and Ella M. McIntyre; two brothers, James “Bull” McIntyre and Robert “Bobby” McIntyre; two brothers-in-law, Lee Smith and Adolph Johnson.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Of Georgetown with Dr. Frank Houston officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.