William Jesse Simmons
Member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene
William Jesse Simmons, 87, widower to Carolyn Wallace Simmons and Bonnie Balderson passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. He was born in Fayette County on March 31, 1934 to the late Amanda Oliver and William Edward Simmons. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington and was a lifelong member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. William was a man of faith, and he lived it everyday. William was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Square D Company as a press operator, he took on a position driving medications to home bound patients for Infusion Partners of Lexington. William danced his way through many years as a member of various square dance clubs. He loved hanging out with friends and family and sharing a meal with anyone, anytime. William considered himself overly blessed and constantly donated to organizations. He and his wife opened their home to over 100 foster children spanning a 6-year period. Although William loved spending time on his farm, his greatest joy came from time spent with his grandchildren.
William is survived by his children: Robert Taylor Simmons (Sharon) of Cincinnati, Donald Carroll Simmons of Lawrenceburg and Sarah Simmons Roberts (Trace) of Cynthiana; grandchildren: William Robert Simmons, Amanda Jean Hall (Matt), Caleb Taylor Simmons, Trevor Merced Simmons, David Lee Simmons, Benjamin Cole Simmons, Lauren Maria Toomey (Josh) and Megan Carol Molinari (Alex); great grandchildren: Conor Hall, Luke Hall, Avonlea Toomey, Oliver Toomey, Ryker Molinari, and Jaxton Molinari. He is also survived by his brother Richard “Dickie” Simmons (Paula) of Fayette County. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: Dorothy Stuard, Carole Wagoner, and Johnny Simmons.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene starting at 1 p.m. until time of the service at 3 p.m., with Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Will Simmons, Caleb Simmons, Trevor Simmons, David Simmons, Ben Simmons, Josh Toomey, Alex Molinari and Matt Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be given to Eckman’s to Cambodia-https://www.wgm.org/missionary/eckman.
