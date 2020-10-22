William Joseph Walsinger
William Joseph Walsinger, 59, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Graveside services were held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
William Joseph Walsinger
