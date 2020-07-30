William Mitchell Wells
William Mitchell Wells, 61, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Visitation was Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 6:22 am
