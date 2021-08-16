William P. "Bill" Holland
Retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force
William P. “Bill” Holland, 72, husband to Sally Jenkins Holland, passed away at U.K. Medical Center, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1949, in Lexington to the late John C. and Mary Elizabeth McClintock Holland. Bill was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Owen County, a former Stamping Ground Commissioner, and a member and past Master of the Scott Lodge 702 of Stamping Ground.
In addition to his wife Sally, Bill is survived by his son and daughter in law: Jeff and Cari Holland of Cincinnati and granddaughter, Emily Smith. He is also survived by his brother: Bobby Holland (Connie) of Vacaville, California; sisters: Mary Ann Daugherty of Myrtle Beach, Melissa Holland of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Martha Holland of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sheary Holland of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Masonic services at 7:30 p.m. Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Bob Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, with Camp Nelson Honor Guard Caisson and Military Honors.
The family would like to give a special Thanks to the UK Medical ICU and Surgery Staff for all their wonderful care.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.