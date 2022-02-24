William Rhodes Carr
Served in the U.S. Army
William Rhodes Carr, 89, widower of Delois L. (Young) Carr, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. He was born Sept. 28, 1932 in Scott County, son of the late Robert F. Carr Sr. and Anna Mae (Barnes) Carr.
Rhodes served in the United States Army and retired from IBM where he had been an Engineer for twenty-five years. Rhodes also served on the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for twenty-four years and he had been active in farming for many years. He was a dedicated athlete at Great Crossing School where he played on the baseball and basketball teams. Rhodes was a member of Berea Christian Church and he loved to golf, hunt, fish, bowl and go to the horse races. He was an avid collector of knives and coins. Rhodes had been a Little League coach for many years and he helped to prepare the fields for the games. After his retirement from IBM, Rhodes enjoyed working at golf courses in Tarpon Springs Florida and here in Georgetown.
Rhodes is survived by one son, Randy Carr; two grandchildren, Holly Carr and Kaci (Kevin) Hall; six great-grandchildren, Lance (Carrie) Carr, Lucas (Leianna) White, Neve Hall, Morgan Hall, Luke Hall and Owen Hall; three great-great-grandchildren, Koda White, Bently Carr and Aubrey Hall; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Bobby” and Wanda Carr; his daughter-in-law, Dana Carr. Besides his wife and parents, Rhodes was preceded in death by one son, Tim Carr and the mother of his children, Dorothy (Hudson) Carr.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Pastor Curtis Coots officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Logan Carr, Chuck Tackett, Chris Higgins, Judy Sharp, Craig Ruth, Darrin Hill, Kerry Tapp and Kenny Kincaid. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lance Carr, Lucas White, Bobby Carr and Jimmy Carr. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.