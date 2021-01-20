William Russell "Buddy" Clark Sr.
Member of White Sulphur Baptist Church
William Russell "Buddy" Clark Sr., 66, husband of Leshia Rainwater-Clark, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Buddy was born on Dec. 13, 1954 in Bardstown to the late William C. Clark, Sr. and Gladys Watson Clark. He was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church, and was employed with Toyota Motor Manufacturing on their Special Projects Team. Buddy was a skilled iron fabricator and worked in construction. He loved hunting, golf and loved to help people.
Buddy is survived by children, Susan Lee Clark Miller (Jacob,) William Russell Clark, Jr., Amber Rainwater Pratt (Stephen,) Brittany Rainwater Hampton (Phillip,) Veronica Rainwater and Chelby Rainwater; grandchildren, Brooke Cooper, Kaleb Miller, and Cody Clark. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters, Pete Clark (Shelby) and John Clark, Jeanette McBride (Rodger,) Brenda Snelling (Jerry,) Diania Cecil (Vincent,) Gail Brothers (Mickey) and Bonnie Johnson (Harold.) He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and his Godson, Rodger McBride, Jr. Along with his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his brothers, William Chester "Bill" Clark, Jr. and Charles "Chucky" Watson Clark.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. An additional visitation will be Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Cravens officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.