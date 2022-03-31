William V. Bowen
William V. Bowen, 72, husband of Medra Bowen, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Memorial Service 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, visitation prior beginning at 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
