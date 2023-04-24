William Wallace Caywood, 82, a former Central Kentucky educator, died Saturday April, 22, 2023. Born in Bourbon County on July 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Estill Caywood and Carrie Doyle Caywood Logan. A resident of Paris, he was a graduate of Paris High School and of the University of Kentucky, from which he received an AB and MA in English.
For twenty-nine years Caywood taught English at Harrison County High School in Cynthiana, Kentucky, where he twice served as the Language Arts Department chairman, acted as the speech, debate, and drama coach for over twelve years, and directed the academic team activities from 1981 to 1991.
Retiring from secondary education in 1991, he remained active by working at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky as a speech and writing consultant, by serving as Associate Director of Northwood University’s STARS program at Toyota, and by teaching writing and public speaking for Northwood at TMMK and in Louisville.
Survivors are one sister, Mrs. Glen Wagner, Paris; one nephew, Richard Wagner; four nieces, Linda Hazelrigg, Cara Walters, Frances Hazelrigg and Michele Whalen; several great-nephews and great-nieces.
No visitation or service will be held. Those who would like to honor his memory can do so by donating to the library of their choice.
A private burial will take place at the Paris Cemetery, Paris, KY.
The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com, and a 24-hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
To plant a tree in memory of William Caywood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.