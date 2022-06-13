Willie E. Gossey
Prominent member of Georgetown community
Willie E. Gossey, 68, went home to glory on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born in Scott County, on June 9, 1953, to the late Willie Robert Gossey, Jr. and Ethel Marie Mason Gossey.
Willie confessed Christ at an early age at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Georgetown. While at Mount Olive, currently under the leadership of Rev. Robert A. Morton, Willie served the Lord in many capacities. He served as a Deacon and Superintendent of Sunday School. He taught adult Sunday school classes and was a teacher and mentor in the youth department. He also was the church groundkeeper and served in the church van ministry. Willie was a faithful and dependable servant of God.
In addition to serving his church, Willie was a prominent member of the Georgetown community. He was instrumental in bringing the gap between the youth and adults in Scott County at the Ed Davis Community Center. From its inception at least two decades ago, Willie never lost his motivation and he worked tirelessly at raising funds for the center, whether it was getting sponsorships or holding fundraisers throughout the years. Willie was a great mentor and always inspired others to follow Christ. Additionally, he was a board member and former President of the Scott County NAACP.
Willie worked at Toyota for 25 years. He worked as a Team Leader and had perfect attendance. After retirement, he worked as a custodian at the Scott County Pre-School, which he enjoyed even while he was battling cancer.
To mourn his memory, he leaves his wife of 43 years, Betty Raglin Gossey; his children, Marthenia (Troy) Haddix, Adrian, Naki, and Gerald Gossey, all of Georgetown; seven grandchildren, Jakevo Edwards, Jr., Anyah Gossey, Delauna Wilson, Alexis Gossey, Ja’kaia, Ja’kobe, and Kai’en Ray; siblings, Virginia B. Grimes and Valery M. Gossey, of Lexington, Linda N. Gossey and Melody A. (Rev. Chester) Palmer of Georgetown, and two adoptive sisters, Donna (Dana) Brack and Evelyn (Cleveland) Howard of Georgetown; in-laws, Rev. E. B. Raglin and Mrs. Anna M. Raglin of Midway; sister-in-law, Deloris (deceased Rev. Freddie) Patterson of Georgetown; three brothers-in-law, Earl (Michele) and Duane (Annie) Raglin of Lexington, and David (Cynthia) Raglin of Atlanta; a host of nieces, nephews, close family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adoptive sister, Rhoda Robinson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin Wells, Dana Brack, Tony Gilkey, Chris Wilson, Anthony Washington, Meachy McIntrye, Clyde Wilkins, and Luccionie Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Wilson, Ronnie Sidney, Ruben McIntrye, Stanley Williams, Frank Allen, and Tony Barber. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Willie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.