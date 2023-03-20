Willie Floyd Cook II
Willie Floyd Cook II, 79, of Lexington, passed away on March 13, 2023 peacefully and in the comforting presence of his family. Willie was born on November 7, 1943 to Sally B. Hawkins and Willie Floyd Cook I, in Georgetown.
Willie Floyd Cook II
Willie Floyd Cook II, 79, of Lexington, passed away on March 13, 2023 peacefully and in the comforting presence of his family. Willie was born on November 7, 1943 to Sally B. Hawkins and Willie Floyd Cook I, in Georgetown.
After he graduated from Georgetown High School, he enlisted into the United States Navy where he was stationed in Morocco and served four years. After his military service ended Willie started his 30 year career at Bell South/AT&T where he retired as a supervisor in 1995.
Willie was predeceased by his wife Sarah Cook, Brother Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Cook, father, Willie and mother, Sally Cook. He is survived by his wife Lynn Cook, sons Craig and Shawn Cook (Shana), and daughter Beth Brockman (Steven); stepchildren Andrea, Michael (Meilee) and Steven Murray (Bhel); grandchildren Lauren Walker, Abigail Brockman, Drew and Devin Cook, Josh Brockman, Ashley Walters; Brianna, Jazmine, William and Landon Murray, and 12 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Kerr Brother’s Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m. Visitation hours will be Monday evening 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 12:30 p.m. to time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UK Markey Cancer Foundation, an organization Willie and his family felt strongly about.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.