Wilma LaFawn Courtney
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:39 pm
Wilma LaFawn Courtney, 72, widow of Edmond Henry Courtney, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born Dec. 27, 1949 in Versailles, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Velva “Red” Vance Christian.
Her greatest pride and joy was her three sons, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Wilma very much loved to go bowling and was an excellent quilter. She spent time coaching in youth bowling leagues and was loved by her student bowlers. Trips to the beach were among her favorite destinations. Wilma also enjoyed traveling and loved to take pictures.
Wilma will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, Edwin Jody (Vicky Lynn) Courtney of Georgetown, Jefferson Davis Courtney of Midway, and John Thomas (Dena) Courtney of Midway. She also leaves behind a brother, Joe (Rhonda) Christian, Georgetown. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Christopher “Jody” Courtney, Cody Courtney, Brad Mullins, Jacob Mullins, Blake Courtney, Jonathan Courtney, Bennett May, Christy Courtney, Candice Courtney, Jeremy Tolbert, and her 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 12 p.m. noon until the Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jon Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Wilma’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
