Winona Darlene “Winnie” Cook, 59, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Sept. 16, 1963, in Lexington she was the daughter of Gladys Metz Gray and the late James Rardin. Winnie loved caring for people and enjoyed her jobs as a firefighter, EMT and CMA. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and her daughter. Winnie left a legacy of hope as her final act of caring for others through the gift of life by organ, eye, and tissue donation.
In addition to her mother, Gladys (Samuel) Gray, she is also survived by her daughter, Sylvia Kidwell (Zachary), grandchildren, Dasan Boone, Zarya Kidwell, Josiah Mickey, Cylus Griffin, Phoenix Kidwell, as well as her brothers, Michael Rardin, Everett “Dale” Thomas, sisters, Minnie Lee, Elizabeth “Gayle” Carroll, Linda Allen, Judy Miles, Mary Jo Welford, and Lori Boots. Along with her father she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Curry, Wanda Clark, brothers, Stanley “Eugene” Baker, William Baker, and birth mother, Hazel Webb.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 16, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Winnie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
