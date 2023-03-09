Winona Darlene “Winnie” Cook

Winona Darlene “Winnie” Cook, 59, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Sept. 16, 1963, in Lexington she was the daughter of Gladys Metz Gray and the late James Rardin. Winnie loved caring for people and enjoyed her jobs as a firefighter, EMT and CMA. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and her daughter. Winnie left a legacy of hope as her final act of caring for others through the gift of life by organ, eye, and tissue donation.  

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Thursday, March 16, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Mar 16
Service
Thursday, March 16, 2023
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
