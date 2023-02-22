Zachary Ryan Baldwin

Zachary Ryan Baldwin, 32, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was born February 4, 1991 in New London, Connecticut to William and Cheryl Baldwin. He loved fishing, target shooting, watching tv, listening to music and playing video games.

Service information

Feb 23
Graveside
Thursday, February 23, 2023
3:00PM
Masonic Cemetery
Stamping Ground Road
Stamping Ground, KY 40379
