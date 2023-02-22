Zachary Ryan Baldwin, 32, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was born February 4, 1991 in New London, Connecticut to William and Cheryl Baldwin. He loved fishing, target shooting, watching tv, listening to music and playing video games.
Zachary will be lovingly remembered by his parents, William Joseph Baldwin, Cheryl Semones Baldwin, sister, Amber Baldwin, grandmother, Virginia Lee, nieces, Jordyn Scheer, Jayleigh Scheer, and his beloved dog Trixie.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with Pastor Herman Byrd, and Bro. Benny Robbins officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with unexpected final expenses. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Zachary’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Zachary Baldwin, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.