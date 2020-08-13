Zeke Riley
Zeke Riley, 75, husband of Nancy, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Georgetown. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2 p.m.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 12:07 am
Zeke Riley
