Zeke Riley

 

Zeke Riley, 75, husband of Nancy, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Georgetown. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2 p.m. 

www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Monday, August 17, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Aug 17
Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
