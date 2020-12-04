Preparations are well under way in Scott County and Kentucky to distribute the first COVID-19 vaccines.
Health care employees will be among the very first to receive the vaccines, and William Haugh, Georgetown Community Hospital CEO said the hospital is ready once the vaccines are available.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said plans to distribute the vaccines locally are being finalized.
“Because it is a cumbersome vaccine, there are a lot of moving parts,” Miller said. “This has been in the planning stages for some time, but some things depend upon which manufacturer’s vaccine we receive.
“Both vaccines require two doses, which will be hard to manage. They have to be stored in very cold temperatures, and once we have them, we only have five days to use the vaccines.”
Long-term care patients and health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccines, followed by first responders.
By Friday, states must have their “microplans” submitted to Operation Warp Speed, which is responsible for distributing the vaccines. Gen. Gustave Perna is the chief operations officer overseeing the distribution. Those microplans will determine where Pfizer will send the first doses once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug under an Emergency Use Authorization.
All 50 states plus U.S. territories will receive the first doses. Three weeks later a second round of doses will be sent.
The same schedule will apply to the Moderna vaccine once it is approved, although its second round of doses will not be sent until almost a month after the first shipment.
The first batch is being called the “safety stock,” and its distribution will be closely monitored. Once there is confidence the distribution plans are working as anticipated, additional shipments will be available.
“Pfizer is implementing a very aggressive approach to figuring out how to get their product out to the administration sites, Perna said in a Department of Defense press release. “They’re rehearsing and are running through the actual process of registering products through a jurisdiction. Then they are delivering the product and walking through the administration sites to open boxes and dispense the vaccines. Through this process, they’re capturing lessons learned and putting those in training product back sheets, as well as creating training videos.”
Within 24 hours of the FDA’s approval, some 6.4 million doses will be sent to all states and the nation’s largest cities. The number of doses each area receives is based upon a formula that considers its adult population and its at-risk population. Because the first round of doses will go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, those populations will be considered, as well. To provide an illustration what the first round will look like, New York, a state with a population of 8.3 million, is expected to receive 170,000 doses, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Included in each state’s microplans are instructions where Operation Warp Speed is to ship the Pfizer vaccine coolers. Each cooler will contain 1,000 doses. Only locations with the ability to store vaccines at 94 degrees Fahrenheit will receive shipments, and the vaccines must be distributed from those locations. These will be the sites monitored by Operation Warp Speed and steps are planned to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“After the initial rollout, staff at smaller clinics will have their crack at the vaccine,” Ryan Kelly, executive director of the Alabama Rural Health Association told The Washington Post. “When distribution expands beyond health-care workers, the onus will shift from hospitals and other organizations largely inoculating their own staff to a wider range of sites, from sports arenas to school parking lots, for community immunization.”
The vaccines will be administered free, but the cost will be covered by state and local governments. Because of the COVID-19 shutdowns and the overall anticipated costs, many local governments have warned they do not have the funds to cover the vaccine distribution costs.
“A critical challenge facing vaccine distribution efforts will be funding,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. “To date, only $200 million has been distributed to state, territorial, and local jurisdictions for vaccine preparedness, though it is estimated that at least $6-8 billion is needed. President-elect Biden has said his administration would seek to invest $25 billion in manufacturing and distribution, which would require Congressional action.”
Each week, the White House coronavirus task force sends a briefing to each governor. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear often refers to the briefing, but governors are encouraged not to share the information.
This is part of what the latest report told governors: “The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high. … If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”
The task force uses language that is more forceful and dire than what is typically being reported or shared by governors. Below is an excerpt from the latest report from the coronavirus task force:
“It must be made clear that if you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health; you should have groceries and medications delivered.
“If you are under 40, you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household. Most likely, you will not have symptoms; however, you are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately. If you are over 65 or have significant medical conditions and you gathered outside of your immediate household, you are at a significant risk for serious COVID infection; if you develop any symptoms, you must be tested immediately as the majority of therapeutics work best early in infection.”
The latest report from the White House coronavirus task force also points out that the more extreme measures taken in some European countries than here in the U.S. have been effective in slowing the second wave of the pandemic.
While the White House coronavirus task forces encouraged governors not to release this information, not all governors comply. This information was released by Oklahoma and posted by the Center for Public Integrity.
