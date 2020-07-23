Dear Editor,
We are commemorating one hundred years of women’s right to vote this August. Let us in this spirit of democracy ensure Kentuckians access to safe voting for our ‘most important election of our lifetime’ this Fall.
Our State Board of Elections, Secretary of State Adams and Governor Andy Beshear wisely expanded and adapted our primary election to make it safer and easier for Kentuckians to vote last month during this ongoing pandemic.
We had one of the best turnouts for a primary in nearly a decade. My hope is that we keep this expanded no excuse absentee voting for our November 3 election.
We should also add some more urban polling places so Kentuckians of lesser means (no transportation or internet) have access to voting.
During these trying times Kentuckians rely on a responsive and responsible government at all levels. By ensuring a safe voting process our democracy will be stronger and all voices can heard.
Rosanne Klarer
Georgetown
