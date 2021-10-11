I have now lived in eight decades. And as I have gotten older, it has become a time of reminiscing. As I look back over the years, I ask myself “What was the greatest decade of my life?” It’s not about me; however, but rather, about life here in America. But for me, it’s even more focused on life on Second Street.
Without a doubt, America was at its best during the decade of the1940’s. Let me tell you why. Patriotism was greater than at any time in history. We were at war, and it was a war where we knew what we were fighting for, and one we knew we must win. There was a draft, but it really wasn’t necessary. Young men and women were lying about their age just to get in the armed forces to protect our freedoms. Older folks joined the work force to provide the equipment for our fighting forces. It was during this time that women joined the assembly lines and the term “Rosie The Riveter” became a slogan. This dedication is what has now become known as “The Greatest Generation.”
Because of this generation, my generation learned about the need to save. The motto was “Waste not; want not.” Everything that could be reused was saved. Tin foil was stripped from chewing gum wrappers and even from cigarette packages. Cans were flattened out and carried to a collection center for reuse. Housewives even saved the grease from cooking and everyone was happy to be doing their small part.
As a young boy growing up on Second Street, I saw these things and it became a part of my personality. But there were other important things that took place during this decade that made me consider it the greatest decade in my lifetime. This was the decade when Christianity was first and foremost in the lives of most Americans. In our little corner of the world, I can remember so well that once a week on Thursday afternoon, the preachers from the local churches came to Garth School and had a Bible lesson for each class. And once a year, the Gideons presented a New Testament to every student. We opened class each day by repeating The Lord’s Prayer, and no one protested.
There were many other things that seemed so insignificant at the time, but as I look back, I realize what a great part of our young lives they were. The families on Second Street always sat down together at meal time. The food wasn’t fancy, but everyone was at the table. We would play in the fields at the end of the street, but at mealtime, we could hear Mr. Price with his unique whistle, and we would know it was time to eat, and we knew we couldn’t be late.
This might also seem insignificant, but the only family that had a telephone on our street was the Price family. There were a few occasions when we would get a call on their phone, and Tom or Bill would come to our house to inform Mother that she was wanted on the phone. If they said it was long distance, Mother would run because she knew something bad had happened. It was one of these calls that she hurried off to when she learned that her youngest brother had lost his life in the Navy. Neighbors helping neighbors was a part of making this decade so special.
Back in those days, money was not an issue with those of us on Second Street. Everyone seemed to be in the same situation. Nobody had very much, and nobody needed very much. And more importantly, nobody cared about money. We played in the fields during the day, and chose up sides for ballgames when we had enough for teams. We fished at night in McKnight’s pond, and that was what life was all about. And that is why so many of us that lived during that decade say, “Those were the good old days.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.