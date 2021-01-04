Ahh, 2021 is finally here.
It will not be difficult to top 2020 for experiences, but count us among those that believe 2021 will be filled with good things for all of us. After almost a year of abbreviated activities and social interaction, the latter part of this year will likely enjoy a robust economy, and jobs lost will be regained.
There are many reasons to feel good about the new year, starting with the vaccines. Certainly, the vaccination project has not moved at the “warp speed” we were promised, but all indications are everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by late spring, early summer. The vaccine itself is a miracle of science and an indication of what we can accomplish when necessary.
A reason to be thankful is the leadership provided through this pandemic by local and state leaders. WEDCO’s Dr. Crystal Miller has been a steady hand, and certainly our city and county officials have made appropriate but difficult decisions during these trying times.
Georgetown seats a new council with two new faces — Willow Hambrick and Greg Hampton. Mayor Tom Prather noted the council had a 50/50 gender split and was equally portioned by experience. This council faces some very difficult decisions, but we believe it is up to the task. The Scott County Board of Education an the Scott County Fiscal Court do not have any new faces, but they to have shown strength during a difficult time and there is no reason to expect anything else in the year ahead.
The Kentucky General Assembly convenes this week for its “short” session and the focus will be on a budget hammered by the pandemic. The Republicans have a supermajority and no doubt are eyeing the opportunity to regain the governor’s mansion, but let’s hope they delay the campaigning for at least another year. There are a lot of issues facing Kentucky, so our hope is the GOP legislators won’t spend all their time nitpicking the decisions made by Gov. Beshear in the face of a global pandemic. Certainly, everyone needs checks and balances, but our hope is the partisan gamesmanship evolves quickly into a session of accomplishments and cooperation.
The year 2020 was difficult, and it is likely some hard times rest ahead of us. But there is a lot to feel optimistic about and we would encourage everyone to focus on those opportunities as we navigate the days ahead.
We live in a great community, in a great state. We are blessed.
And 2021 promises to be a great year.
