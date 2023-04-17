Marijuana is illegal in Kentucky for any use, and harsh penalties exist. Yet, it is a widely used substance among many age groups. It’s common for residents of states where marijuana is illegal to travel to states where recreational cannabis is legal. 4/20 events are a huge draw for avid cannabis users. 

It’s become a big business, and 4/20 day is an opportunity to promote the business and its products, similar to alcohol companies during the Super Bowl and St. Patrick’s Day. There is a significant influence on youth. It’s hard to ignore when celebrities, influencers, and companies push their products and brands. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.