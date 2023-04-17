Marijuana is illegal in Kentucky for any use, and harsh penalties exist. Yet, it is a widely used substance among many age groups. It’s common for residents of states where marijuana is illegal to travel to states where recreational cannabis is legal. 4/20 events are a huge draw for avid cannabis users.
It’s become a big business, and 4/20 day is an opportunity to promote the business and its products, similar to alcohol companies during the Super Bowl and St. Patrick’s Day. There is a significant influence on youth. It’s hard to ignore when celebrities, influencers, and companies push their products and brands.
Some fear big marijuana will become like the tobacco and alcohol industries and recklessly market to younger audiences or heavy users. Parents should be aware of this influence and have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.
“Prevention and education efforts are effective. The primary goal is to prevent drug use altogether. Yet, it’s particularly effective with providing useful information and tools to help youth be aware of the risks and manage peer pressure,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
In Kentucky, 15 percent of residents aged 12 and older used marijuana in the past year. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, 9 percent had used the drug in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
The small conversations that parents have with their kids make a big impression; consider some of the following tips:
— Short and frequent discussions are more effective than one big talk. Talking often builds an open and trusting relationship;
— When speaking about marijuana, make your rules and views clear. It’s okay to disapprove of marijuana use and reinforce why they should avoid the drug;
— Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics;
— Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways;
— Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure;
— Always show genuine concern for their health, wellness, and success.
There are significant risks associated with marijuana use at this age. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. THC has addictive properties that young, growing minds are more susceptible to.
The adverse effects can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and issues with school and social life. It can also lead to increased mental health issues and addiction.
4/20 celebrations and their reach through social media have an influence on youth. Parental awareness is critical and helps youth avoid the pitfalls of marijuana use.
JODY BOULAY is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
