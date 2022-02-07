I want to start this column by thanking the local paper for this opportunity to get my thoughts to a few thousand local residents. There’s no other way to reach so many.
I am writing this as my first effort to make the public aware of the Kentucky Department of Highway’s District 7’s plan to forever change the community of Newtown.
I hardly know where to start, but I will try. The highway department’s plan will affect several families, but in this letter I will only try to present my feelings.
First of all I am a fourth-generation Scott County resident. I have lived at my present home at Newtown since 1984 and am 85 years old. I recently received a letter from the highway department that I couldn’t understand, so I went by their office for clarification. Well, what I learned has caused me to feel almost helpless about the rest of my life.
I learned the highway department’s plan will take my home or render it uninhabitable and split my farm that I have worked to improve for almost 40 years in half, making it impossible to farm. Needless to say, upon processing this information, I am left to wonder. I had planned to live my life out in the quiet of my Newtown farm and now I am forced to try to imagine a style of life I know nothing about. You rural people know what I mean.
My farm is a beautiful farm that was eaten up with invasive Johnson Grass when I bought it. The farm was not fit for anything, but tobacco and cattle. Little by little I started my battle with Johnson Grass through tobacco rotation and hand spraying Johnson Grass outcrops. About 10 years later I had mostly beaten this weed and was able to start my hay program to help me produce for my hay business.
My plan worked out. My farm is now a highly productive hay farm. I have retired and most of my income comes from lease money because of my efforts to clean it up. I hate to see the state destroy what I spent half of my life nurturing. Besides, I can guarantee the state’s right-of-way will be nothing but weeds and Johnson Grass.
Charles Adams is a Scott County resident.
