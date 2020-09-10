With the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we should pause and take stock of the worst attack ever on American soil, worse than even the attack on Pearl Harbor.
There is now almost an entire generation that does not remember the attack on the World Trade Center, but for the rest of us the events of that Tuesday are scarred into our memory. The shock, the emotion, the sounds and sights stay with those of us who watched from afar. For the thousands of people who lost a loved one on that day, the pain is a constant reminder.
In the World Trade Center attack, alone, some 2,600 people died. Included in those numbers are 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who responded bravely and selflessly to the disaster.
Unfortunately, the death toll continues to rise. A 2018 report by the World Trade Center Health Program estimates another 2,000 first responders have died since 9-11 due to their exposure to contaminants and other factors related to the attacks. These first responders are those who worked on “the pile” days after the attacks trying to save those who were trapped and removing rubble and debris.
Included among the first responders lost on 9-11 were some 60 police officers and eight paramedics.
The world is a different place today than it was the days before 9-11.
Acts of terrorism — domestic and foreign — have become much more frequent. We must not ever allow ourselves to grow so numb to such events that we fail to be vigilant and work together to stop these attacks, no matter where they may be formulated.
Today is a solemn day and should be a day of remembrance.
But we would be doing those who perished in those attacks a disservice if we did not also recognize how our nation, and especially New York City, rallied and bounced back from such a horrific event. In many ways, we are a stronger nation.
So, let’s mourn the victims and remember and thank the heroes.
Let’s also stay vigilant and vow to work together to guard against future attacks.
In the days following 9-11, the vow, “never again,” was repeated over and over by America.
That vow is as important today as it was 19 years ago.
Never again.
