Most people naturally associated “first responders” with police officers or firefighters.
But the very “first” responder is often the emergency dispatcher who receives the call for help, seeks out the critical information such as exactly what happened, when and where. Often the caller is frightened or upset. It is up to the dispatcher to obtain that vital information under intense circumstances and then in moments contact the necessary agencies so they can respond.
Being calm, composed and thinking ahead are important for the emergency dispatcher and that ability to stay calm under extraordinary circumstances can be the difference between life and death.
We missed the week set aside to honor emergency dispatcher personnel a few days ago, but the importance of their role demands that we as a community pause and given our 911 dispatchers a salute and a well-deserved pat on the back.
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse posted a note of appreciation on the GPD’s Facebook page, and we thought we would share an excerpt:
“They never make it to the scene, so they seldom receive a sense of closure. Despite all these challenges, they continue to care about our citizens and other first responders.
“Thank you dispatchers for everything you do for us.”
Without that critical communication with emergency dispatchers, the effectiveness of our law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency personnel would be severely compromised.
So, while we may have missed the national period of recognition, we want to echo Chief Bosse and say thanks to all those who work in Scott County’s 911 Emergency Dispatcher Center. Your efforts on our community’s behalf are appreciated, and you are truly heroes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.