Who was your first kiss? This is another question I needed to fill out in my granddaughter’s book about her granddad. To even come close to this memory, I will need to turn back the pages of time more than six decades. It goes all the way back to my first real date, which happened to be in my graduating class of 1954. Things were much different than today, at least for me. As a high school student, I spent my time playing ball, fishing and hunting. Yeah, I noticed the girls but was way too shy to ever ask one out for a date.
I was a senior and class president, and the senior banquet was coming up as the school year ended. There was no such thing as a school prom; just a banquet. This was the highlight of the year. The tradition at Garth High School was to attend the banquet and then head off to a restaurant in Lexington to dance afterward. This was Garth’s prom and everyone was expected to go.
This meant I needed a date. Not only had I never asked a girl for a date, I didn’t even know how to dance. In fact, I didn’t even know how to ask for a date, but I did. From the time I was in junior high school, I had spent nearly every Saturday morning sitting with my sweetheart, Bonnie Faye, at the Glenn Theatre watching a double feature. We just met there, but never considered it a real date. After a couple of years, I even put my arm around the back of her seat.
“Bonnie, you know we are expected to have a date for the senior banquet. Will you go with me?” I finally got up the nerve to ask about a week before the great event. “Yeah, I would love to,” she answered. And then added, “I had told Bobby I would let him know if I would go with him, but I needed to think about it. I was hoping you would ask me.” Man, I was really flattered knowing she picked me over him.
The night finally arrived. I pulled up to her house in my dad’s 1937 Chevy, with a $10 bill in my billfold and a big corsage to pin on my date. I was truly in hog’s heaven. The banquet went on without a flaw and we headed to the Little Inn in Lexington to join the rest of the class for an evening of fun as we prepared to start out in the new world as high school graduates.
“That will be $2 each,” the lady said as we walked in the door. “We now have a cover charge since we have a live band.” I hadn’t figured on that. “But that’s alright,” I thought. “I still have $6 left and we can order some Cokes as the night goes on.” After all I didn’t drink, and even if I did, I was too young to buy anything other than a Coke.
“Two Cokes, please,” I asked the waitress. “That will be $4,” she said. “Four dollars?” I thought she surely was kidding. “That’s right,” she responded. “We can’t have you kids sitting around here taking up space and not making any money. All drinks are two dollars.” Now I was down to $2 and we’d just gotten there. “What if she wants another Coke?” I thought. “I know. I’ll just order one for her and say I’m not thirsty right now.”
Fast forward to 9:30 and I’m in good shape. I still have my $2. “Bonnie, I promised your mother we wouldn’t stay out late, so maybe we’d better head home. And we did. She didn’t say much on the way home except to wonder why we were the first leave.
There was another problem I began to worry about as I headed back on old US 25. “Is she expecting me to kiss her good night?” After all, I had bought her a beautiful carnation and spent $8 and was taking her home early just like I promised her mother. The problem was, I had never kissed a girl before. I wasn’t sure I even knew what to do. I had practiced dancing every day for a week, but how do you practice kissing? The closer to home I got, the more nervous I became. I thought I might have even been a little sick because my stomach was churning like an old buttermilk churn.
“Thanks a lot for going with me. I had a great time,” I mumbled as I hurried off the porch and into the safety of the old Chevy. After all, any decent boy knew you never kissed a girl on the first date. And I sure didn’t want to ruin a great night, one I hoped she would never forget. And I doubt that she did. So, who was my first kiss? It sure wasn’t Bonnie. I’ll just say it was your grandmother, four years later, and we will leave it at that. After all, a gentleman never kisses and tells.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.