To the Editor,
Have you ever watched a large cumulus cloud rise until it flattens out at the top? Do you know how high the cloud gets and why it looks like it has hit an invisible ceiling?
At the latitude of Kentucky, cumulus clouds can get about seven miles high. (1)
All cumulus clouds, and nearly all other clouds, are in a layer of our atmosphere called the troposphere. The air above this layer is too thin, dry and cold to allow the formation of most clouds. Going towards the equator the troposphere gradually gets higher until it gets 12 miles high at the equator. Going north, it gradually gets lower until it reaches the North Pole where it is only four miles high. (2)
The reason for this is primarily due to the rotation of the Earth. It is so fast it forces the atmosphere to bulge out as you approach the equator. I will say more about the effects of the Earth’s rotation in the next article.
The metric system is far superior to the English system for anyone working with numbers. This is why the metric system is used by most nations and by nearly all the world’s scientists (including the U.S.). Despite this, I use the English system because my audience is the American public — which is mostly only familiar with the English system.
Since high precision (in feet) is not needed by most of the public, I will round off most long measurements to the nearest mile. This makes numbers smaller and easier to remember. I will continue this rounding all future articles.
1.) Confirmation of this seven mile estimate came from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) representative at the central tower of the Lexington Airport. He reported aircrafts needed to be between 35,000 ft to 40,000 ft to be over the highest storm clouds. Since one mile equals 5,280 ft, seven miles will equal 36,960 ft (which is between the two prior numbers given.)
2.) See the Google website when you ask for: the height of clouds (or height of the troposphere.) When you get the list of articles, pay attention to the one from: UCMR - Center for Science Education: The Troposphere (the other sites listed near this one are also useful.)
Dennis Dedrick
Scott County
