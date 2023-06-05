It may surprise some, but certainly not all, that Chief Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox has requested the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General to prosecute Steven Sheangshang for the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

The AG accepted and will lead the prosecution in a case that means a great deal to the Scott County community. It will likely be a death penalty case and one of the first defense motions will likely be for a change of venue due to the press coverage and the high emotions felt by the community.

