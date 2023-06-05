It may surprise some, but certainly not all, that Chief Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox has requested the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General to prosecute Steven Sheangshang for the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.
The AG accepted and will lead the prosecution in a case that means a great deal to the Scott County community. It will likely be a death penalty case and one of the first defense motions will likely be for a change of venue due to the press coverage and the high emotions felt by the community.
In his request, Mattox points out the limited staffing and resources at the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit. He adds the Commonwealth’s Attorney has requested to try only one case per month — even though as recently as last month the Commonwealth Attorney was prosecuting multiple trials.
Mattox was within his right as the chief circuit judge to request the attorney general assume the case, and one can acknowledge the judge’s points are valid. This will be a case with much at stake, high local interest and a level of complexity because it involves the death of a law enforcement officer and it may be a capital case.
Our disappointment is not about the request, but at the obvious omission and lack of professional courtesy extended by Judge Mattox to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson by failing to give her office a polite “heads up.” Instead, Muse Johnson’s first notification of Mattox’s request was in a communication from the Attorney General’s Office.
For several years, the 14th Judicial Circuit, which serves Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties, has experienced a series of troubling events that has impacted the morale of those who work within our circuit court system and raised questions by those outside the court system.
As a society we expect our court system and our judges to operate with dignity, integrity, honor and respect. Courts even as high as the U.S. Supreme Court are being exposed as operating in a manner that contradicts the very foundations upon which court systems are expected to operate. If it continues, society will eventually lose the public’s respect and trust.
Early in her tenure, Muse Johnson mishandled some grand jury proceedings, which has rightfully raised questions and doubts. But now, two years later, there have been no indictments lost, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has successfully prosecuted several murder and other high profile cases. From the outside, it appears she has grown into the office and is serving the community well.
Yet, she seems to frequently be a target.
Muse Johnson’s grand jury mishap is hardly the only problem that has surfaced within the 14th Judicial Circuit. The ugliest campaign for circuit judge arguably in the circuit’s history took place during the last election. For a position as dignified as circuit judge, the campaign was embarrassing and disappointing.
And there is former 14th Circuit Judge Brian Privett, who was reprimanded for sexting a court employee from the bench while presiding over a case. The public reprimand from the Administration of Courts came only after the News-Graphic exposed the texts. From accounts at all three courthouses in the 14th Circuit, Privett’s extracurricular activities were well known.
Yet, according to the AOC, the judge resigned “for reasons unrelated” to his questionable actions and not exposed by those within the circuit court system.
It is no secret Mattox and Muse Johnson are not best friends. Mattox has made his feelings towards the Muse Johnson well known, even from the bench. We suspect Muse Johnson’s attitude toward Mattox is not much different.
But the public does not care if court officials are friendly. The public does not care that they may not “like” each other.
But the public does hold judges to a high standard. We do expect judges to be fair, impartial, respectful, dignified and we expect judges to operate with a high level of integrity.
The public expects a certain level of professional courtesy and respect among court officials. The Commonwealth Attorney Office is a public office and the lead official who resides there was elected by the public. So, it is not unreasonable to expect the chief circuit judge to treat that office with the honor and respect it deserves and is bestowed upon it by the public. At the very least, the judge should have alerted the commonwealth attorney of his intentions to ask the state to prosecute a case that means as much to commonwealth attorney and her office as it does to the chief judge and the public at large.
Mattox did not need anyone’s permission to go to the attorney general, but is a little professional courtesy and respect too much to ask?
The chief circuit judge should be setting a better example.
