As difficult as this pandemic has been, a look back should give us all some perspective.
Last week, the News-Graphic interviewed Patricia Adams, 84, who witnessed the polio epidemic as a child. Both of her brothers contracted the disease and one is confined to a wheelchair as a result. That brother was hospitalized for at Kosair Crippled Children’s Hospital in Louisville for nine months.
Kentucky and Scott County were especially hard hit during that epidemic, forcing schools, movie theaters and restaurants to close. The outbreak started in 1944.
What was especially eye-opening about Patricia’s story is that it took 11 years to develop an effective vaccine to manage the polio outbreak. Once a vaccine was developed, it was required before a child could attend school. The vaccine was developed in 1955.
In today’s edition is a story about Dr. William Mason, a Stamping Ground doctor during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. Dr. Mason was one of the few doctors in the area, and he travelled by horse and buggy to the patient’s home.
All of us have COVID fatigue and we are all ready to get back to normal. But for 27 Scott County families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, there will be no return to normal. Many others will likely have lasting symptoms from their experience with the virus.
WEDCO Health District is doing all it can to provide as many vaccines as possible as quickly as possible, but so far, the supply has not met the demand. Federal and state officials say that will change soon, and there may be additional vaccines available in the not-too-distant future.
But these COVID vaccines were all developed in a little more than a year or less. Imagine having to wait 11 years for a vaccine.
And we are blessed with many health care and medical professionals and facilities as we face this pandemic. Imagine being a young doctor who is one of only a few facing a pandemic like the Spanish flu.
This pandemic has challenged us all, but we can look back at our ancestors who faced similar, if not greater challenges.
We are fortunate to have the resources available to us that we have. A look back can give us all perspective that while this has been difficult and frustrating, we are still very blessed to live in this day and time.
