Several task forces were established during the 2022 legislative session, each aimed at looking into different aspects of state government to find ways to better serve Kentuckians. One of those is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Organizational Structure, Operations, and Administration Task Force established through SCR 20. This task force was created to examine the structure, operations, programs, policies, and procedures within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and determine if or how services can be delivered more effectively and efficiently.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is the largest state cabinet with nine departments. In order to know the best ways to prevent child abuse, improve mental health services, and assess the current workforce structure of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, officials from each department testified at task force meetings. Each meeting consists of a breakdown of the function of each department and the services it offers Kentuckians.

