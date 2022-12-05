Several task forces were established during the 2022 legislative session, each aimed at looking into different aspects of state government to find ways to better serve Kentuckians. One of those is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Organizational Structure, Operations, and Administration Task Force established through SCR 20. This task force was created to examine the structure, operations, programs, policies, and procedures within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and determine if or how services can be delivered more effectively and efficiently.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is the largest state cabinet with nine departments. In order to know the best ways to prevent child abuse, improve mental health services, and assess the current workforce structure of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, officials from each department testified at task force meetings. Each meeting consists of a breakdown of the function of each department and the services it offers Kentuckians.
The Department for Medicaid Services accounts for 82 percent of the Cabinet’s budget and impacts the largest number of Kentuckians. It administers the Kentucky Medicaid Program and serve as the single state agency authorized by the Center for Medicaid Services to administer the program. Currently 1.6 million Kentuckians are enrolled in Medicaid, which is around 36 percent of Kentucky’s population. Medicaid offers many programs and services depending on the type of Medicaid you are eligible for and your particular medical needs. The department recently went through a reorganizational structuring, splitting the department into seven divisions to best oversee the different programs and administrative services. According to some cabinet officials, the number of those enrolled in Medicaid is small in relation to how large department of Medicaid services is which is what this task force is meant to help with by making recommendations on how to organize the cabinet to best serve Kentuckians.
While Medicaid accounts for the most spending, the largest department is the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), which uses 10 percent of the cabinet’s budget and employs approximately 4,000 people. DCBS oversees regulated child care, child and adult protection services, eligibility determinations for Medicaid and food benefits, administration of an energy cost-assistance program, and administration of the state foster care and adoption systems.
The Department for Public Health (DPH) accounts for three percent of the budget, making it the third largest in funding. DPH oversees programs designed to improve the lives of citizens through prevention of negative health outcomes, promotion of health lifestyles, and protection from diseases, injury and environmental health impacts.
Other departments within the cabinet include the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, Department for Aging and Independent Living, Department for Family Resources and Volunteer Services, the Department for Income Support, Office for Children with Special Health Care Needs, and General Administration. Each of these departments plays a crucial role in the health of Kentuckians, and with the work of this task force we are hopeful we can improve the role of the cabinet and make access to their programs easier for all.
The task force held its final meeting on Nov. 2 and released a series of recommendations that are available to the public. We have already implemented part of one recommendation by making a change to the House Standing Committee structure and splitting the House Health and Family Services Committee into two panels. Beginning with the 2023 Regular Session, one committee will focus on Health policy, including health programs within the Cabinet. The second panel will focus on family services issues like foster care and adoption services, as well as child care. This move will not only provide greater long-term oversight of state agencies, but is also symbolic of our commitment to helping our state’s most vulnerable children and families at risk.
To view more about this task force and others please visit legislature.ky.gov. As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Phillip.Pratt@lrc.ky.gov.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District which includes parts of Scott County.
