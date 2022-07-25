Everywhere we turn, it seems, there is bad or disheartening news. High gas prices, wars, inflation, threats to our democracy, violence, the pandemic and other issues almost overwhelm all of us from time to time.
So, perhaps this is a good time to pause and reflect upon all the good things going on here at home, in Scott County.
Here are a few things to feel good about:
—Starting this year, every student in the Scott County Schools system will have a computer this year. The Scott County Board of Education is using a $2 million federal grant to purchase as many as 12,000 computers, so teachers and teachers will all have the same devices, the same software and access to limitless information. This is a significant step forward for our school system.
—One reason the school system is able to move forward and provide computers to students is the broadband project led by the Scott County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. Spectrum/Charter Communications is laying the infrastructure, but the company is hesitant to release much information due to competitive concerns, but we have been assured the project is on the two-year schedule and we’ll learn about where Internet services will be provided soon. Even so, thanks to this project some 5,000 homes in Scott County that currently do not have Internet access will soon have those services.
—Another bit of good news from the school system is plans to build a new Scott County High School. The new SCHS will be built on the bypass between Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25 and plans are for the school to be ready by the opening of school in 2024. A byproduct of this is Scott County Middle School will eventually move into the current SCHS following renovations and a refreshing of the existing building. The new SCHS will house some 1,500 students.
—Georgetown and the Scott County Fiscal Court have agreed to establish an Affordable Living and Preventing Homelessness position. One side effect from being Kentucky’s fastest growing community is the high cost of shelter. This makes it difficult for those just starting on their careers, as well as many families to find homes, here in Scott County. The lack of inventory is another factor. This position will work with developers and others to locate grants and funding devices so people can find adequate homes and apartments. Our community is generally considered affluent, but the number of homeless or those who “couch surf” from one place to another is increasing. Kudos to the city and county leaders for recognizing a growing problem and taking steps to address it.
—The Georgetown City Council took $1.1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds and distributed it to area philanthropic groups, as well as Georgetown College and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Among those benefitting were AMEN House, Elizabeth’s Village and the Gathering Place, all agencies that help those in need and are looking to expand its services. The majority of the city’s ARPA funds will be used for infrastructure, but these programs are vital as well.
—After an extraordinarily difficult period, it seems Georgetown College has risen off the mat and is moving forward in some encouraging ways. Much of the credit for that now goes to President Rosemary Allen and her staff. This community needs Georgetown College to succeed.
—Georgetown Community Hospital continues to grow. A strong community needs a good medical community and Georgetown Community Hospital and its medical campus is growing, increasing the types of services available to our community. Recently, the hospital announced it will be part of a new complex, which will include more medical offices, which means more medical services.
There are certainly other positive signs within our community, but these are a few to celebrate.
It is not all gloom and doom. There are many good things happening at home. For that we should all be thankful.
