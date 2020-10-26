In a race that is designated as “non-partisan,” the 2020 race for the eight seats on the Georgetown City Council has taken a decidedly partisan slant.
This past weekend, the Scott County Republican Party mailed a card endorsing five candidates as “Georgetown’s Conservative City Council Team.” What is interesting is there are other Republicans in the race that did not pull this endorsement.
A few weeks ago, several candidates were endorsed by a local church because they were Biblically in-sync.
All this is fine, of course, although a church endorsing specific candidates while claiming to be a non-profit entity may be a question best left up to tax lawyers.
So, why is the city council race, including mayor, non-partisan?
The intended purpose to be non-partisan is to avoid exactly what has happened in Washington, D.C. where gridlock is a daily event. Little is accomplished because each political party is jockeying for an advantage, while holding the opposing party at bay. Those favoring a non-partisan race believe political parties are irrelevant to providing city services and the cooperation between elected officials is more likely if political parties are not involved.
Those who favor a partisan race say that political parties help voters identify the issues they believe are important; most political offices are partisan and non-partisan races tend to favor candidates with more money because they have the resources to get votes.
Regardless, the race for Georgetown’s city council is shaping up to be a scorcher.
While we are talking about political races, this is a good time to remind our readers why the News-Graphic does not endorse candidates.
It is our belief that our mission is to share information. At any given point the information we share may frustrate or anger one side or another, but the sum total is we are equal offenders — in other words we typically anger everyone at some point or another.
Our mission is not to tell you what to do with the information we provide. That is up to you. You can discard it or use it as a basis for a movement. You can file it away or let it simmer.
If you visit certain GOP sites, they may say the News-Graphic is “left wing.” If you visit certain Democrat sites, they may say the News-Graphic is “right wing.”
We take pride that we are equal opportunity offenders.
So, we don’t endorse. We just watch. And tell you what we know. It’s up to you to do what you want with that information.
