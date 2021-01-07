To the Editor,
I quote from your editorial dated December 31,2020, “At some point we as a nation are going to have to look at how this was handled at all levels...”
First we need to look at the math. When you look up the population of Scott County Kentucky, it says 58,040 in 2020. By my calculations, 2,692 positive COVID-19 cases in Scott County is less than 4% of 58,040, not the almost 20% of the population stated by this paper.
I know your job and every media outlet’s job is to sell their news product, but I feel like this paper and most all media in this nation needs to take a hard look at how they have inflated numbers, stories, headlines and helped to create a sense of fear.
I liked this paper and this community for it’s positive outlook and the sense of “we can get good things done” attitude. What I don’t like is bad math to create sensational headlines and fear in the hearts of the very people who live here.
There are by my calculations 55,348 people who live in Scott County who have successfully avoided getting COVID-19 in all of 2020. That’s over 95% of the Scott County population.
We need to check our math, check facts, and put things in perspective. The real numbers should make Scott County folks feel more positive and certainly less fearful.
Karen Karrer
Sadieville
