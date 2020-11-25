To the Editor,
Like many others I’m sure, I am reaching out to you in regard to recent discussions being had that involve Council Member Karen Tingle-Sames. Her social media posts are not representative of an elected official that promotes progress in their community. However, they do, unfortunately, reflect the views of many citizens in Georgetown. I am fully aware of that and I fully support freedom of speech. But, as an elected official, there should be some level of responsibility, decorum, and accountability. At present, the nation is clearly divided. We are at a point where we all must use our voices and power to determine if Georgetown will be on the right or wrong side of history. This is where you come in and why I am contacting each of you.
I am requesting that you give consideration to taking any action, within your means, as outlined in KRS83.A.040 (10) or to complete a censure in regard to her behavior. While she was elected by the citizens, so were you. It may not be within your power to ask her to step down, but it is in your power to establish a higher level of expectations for the council on which you serve. You have the power to be a voice that speaks up and is unapologetic about not tolerating such behaviors.
Karen has reached out to some Black members of the community since her post went viral. Therein lies the deeper, problematic issue. She appears to be reaching out under the assumption that this is about Black and White. Her post, as shared by WLEX, is one that she is “standing by”; she included this in her statement to the media. For me, the post was offensive. But, it wasn’t offensive because I am Black. It was offensive because it mocked the democratic process. It was offensive because drug addicts and recovering addicts should not be called crack pots. It was offensive because calling our President-Elect “China Joe” promotes a stereotype that she apparently embraces. It was offensive because she stated that there was no one Godly on the stage. There were children on that stage and that is offensive to me. However, her strong Christian beliefs may lead her to lean on the fact that God takes care of children and fools. In that respect, she is protected as she falls in the latter category. I say that, in part, because in other posts she has made, which were not aired yesterday, she has mocked wearing a mask in public. I am certain that the families who have lost loved ones to COVID do not share in her laughter.
Whether Karen remains on the council or not, there must be some action taken. Meetings and discussions are fine, but there must be action if we expect progress. Everything is not always a Democratic or Republican issue. Everything is not always a race issue. But everything must be done with a united front if Georgetown is ever to move forward. The only thing that has given me a glimmer of hope this entire year is my belief that there are more good people than bad. Please do not diminish that light by sweeping this under the rug.
Perhaps this is an issue that could be explored with the Human Rights Commission. If any of you could provide me with the information to contact those who serve, I would be happy to work with them on creating a true plan of action towards unity. Thank you so much for your time and consideration.
Camille Overstreet
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.