To the Editor,
Over the last several years, we have observed the activities in Washington, D.C. For those of us outside the beltway, toward middle America, we have observed a real level of hate. Looking at the half dozen republican senators who voted to proceed with a trial of a former president, I can understand jealousy in one member, but even that is insufficient to continue with a “show”, kangaroo-style trial. And are the democrats so afraid of Schumer et al that they would violate the Constitution.
Even the Supreme Court Chief Justice declined to officiate due to a precedent set in the case of Secretary of War William W. Belknap, who was indisputably guilty of numerous impeachable offenses. He confessed as he resigned his office, hours before the House unanimously impeached him in 1876. However, two dozen senators, who believed he was guilty, voted to acquit on jurisdictional grounds, essentially establishing a precedent.
Congress wants us to forget that they are a legislative body and not a judicial one. Other than an impeachment of a sitting federal officer, they have no power over an individual private citizen, no matter how they attempt to frame it.
If we permit a previous president to be convicted, consider that a republican Congress could impeach and convict Biden for his Ukrainian extortion or inappropriate involvement by his family members when he was VP. Or consider Obama’s actions selling war materials (Uranium) to the Russians or weaponizing the DOJ/FBI against the opposition candidate and his staff. These have all been reported by the news media.
These activities push against the Constitution and are indicative of third-world governments. Is this the future we want for our children and grandchildren?
Don Dziubakowski
Georgetown
