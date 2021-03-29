“Don’t do as I do. Do as I say.” That is the advice many of us have heard all our life, especially when we were youngsters. The truth is that it may be the worst advice we will ever get or give. It just doesn’t work that way. The fact is the very advice we follow is the example we see from those we respect the most. Being an example is a role we inherit whether we want it or not.
When I was the principal at Georgetown High School, the star player on the football team was the quarterback. Early in the start of the school year, he got in the habit of arriving 15 to 20 minutes late every morning. I met him at the door one morning as he arrived late and asked him why he couldn’t get there on time. He started to make excuses. I stopped him and asked, “Don’t you know you are an example for a lot of the younger students?” “I don’t want to be an example” was his reply. My answer to him was, “You don’t have a choice. These young kids want to be like you. Make no mistake about it. You are an example. Be a good one.”
As a parent, how would you answer this question? “How proud would I be if my child grew up to be just like me?” The parent that drives like a maniac then says to his teenage son, “be careful” should not be surprised when the boy returns home with a speeding ticket. What about the coach who yells and screams at the officials throughout the game and then gets upset when his star player gets a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. After all, your example speaks much louder than any words you say.
It is an awesome responsibility being a parent. There is an ancient proverb that says, “What you teach your child, you teach your child’s child.” Oh, how often I have experienced this in my own life. The exact traits I saw from my own dad, I see mirrored in my own children and even my grandchildren.
As a young boy delivering newspapers, I would often stop by Doc Scroggins’ grocery store on Maddox Street to get a soda pop or just rest. One day I noticed a poster on the wall. It was a young child walking in his dad’s big shoes with the caption: ”He is following in your footsteps.” A good reminder that he will do as you do.
There is a poem by Edgar Guest that is paraphrased below. It challenges me and says much better than I can write the importance of living your testimony instead of just talking it. It goes like this:
I’d rather see a sermon, than hear one any day.
I’d rather one should walk with me than merely show the way.
I can soon learn how to do it, if you’ll let me see it done;
I can watch your hands in action, but your tongue too fast may run!
All the speeches you deliver, may be wise and true,
But I’d rather get my lessons by observing what you do.
Though I may not understand you, and the fine advice you give,
There is no misunderstanding how I see you act and live!
In the sports world they put it this way, “It is easy to talk the talk, but you had better be able to walk the walk.” Make no mistake about it; the fine advice you give will never take the place of how you act and live.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
