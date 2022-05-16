Although I am not in Frankfort on a daily basis, I still return quite a bit for meetings and work days. As I drive to Frankfort, I have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Kentucky. Some members have farther to travel than others, but each of us gets to see what our great Commonwealth has to offer. A lot of that beauty is the direct result of the work put in by Kentucky farmers. Agriculture is the lifeblood of our state, and an industry which provides an economic foundation to a rural state like ours. That is why my colleagues and I are very proud to tackle important agricultural issues. This session, we had several key pieces of legislation relating to agriculture.
Here are a few examples of legislation relating to agriculture:
Kentucky State Fair Council: This session the legislature passed HB 271. The measure is a partial restructuring of the Kentucky State Fair Council to better represent the long-term interests of the fair and agricultural community. The Kentucky State Fair is a long standing tradition belonging to our Commonwealth since 1816. As the leading agricultural exposition in the state, it is time we enhance the representation of the council.
Amusement Park Ride Maintenance: Another measure passed this session was HB 273. The bill clarifies that the responsibility of regulating and inspecting amusement park rides and attractions belongs to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture rather than the Commissioner of Agriculture. The measure also updates licensing requirements for attractions.
Weed and Pest Control: Legislation aimed at updating existing statutes regarding weed and pest control, clarifies licensing renewal language, and moves the renewal deadline to December 31. The bill, HB 306 also broadens the scope of noxious weed control types.
Promoting Agricultural Economic Development: This session, the General Assembly approved HB 390. The measure adds the Commissioner of Agriculture to the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership as a voting member. The board oversees the Cabinet of Economic Development. The bill ensures the agriculture community is adequately represented in programs across the state.
Updating Agricultural Tax Exemption Status Procedures: We also worked with the Kentucky Senate to put some measures in place. SB 121 clarifies the licensure process for agricultural exemption status and requires that individuals and businesses with a license provide retailers with the necessary information at the time of purchase. The measure also extends the life of the card from three years to four years.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of these issues, agricultural or otherwise. Please contact me with your thoughts and ideas on topics we may address in the coming months.
Phillip Pratt is the State Representative for District 62 (R-Georgetown.)
